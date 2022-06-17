What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Wigan Athletic?

Wigan Athletic are gearing up for their return to the Sky Bet Championship this summer after a couple of years away from the second tier.

The Latics will feel as though they perhaps never should have been away given the circumstances around their drop into League One but they’re back in the second tier now, and will be aiming to stay there next season.

It’ll be interesting to see who they manage to sign this summer transfer window, then, and that in mind we’re taking a look at a few of the stories doing the rounds surrounding the Latics right now.

Richie Smallwood

As per an exclusive here at Football League World, Smallwood is of interest to the likes of Wigan, Rotherham United and Derby County.

The experienced midfielder is available on a free this summer and whoever gets him will be signing a solid pro with good Championship knowhow.

It could, then, be Wigan that bring him in.

Graeme Shinnie unlikely to rejoin Derby

Shinnie joined Wigan in January as Derby sught to try and balance the books but there has been suggestions he might end up going back there this summer after being unable to make a really big impact at the Latics.

However, Alan Nixon has suggested that that is not going to be happening and so we’ll wait and see what the future holds for the midfielder.

Certainly, there remains a chance he could leave but it is unlikely Derby are going to get him, especially with their owner issues still rumbling on into the summer.

