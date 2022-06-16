What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Swansea City?

While we are still only in mid-June, Swansea City have already made two signings in this summer transfers window.

Nathan Wood has joined on a permanent deal from Middlesbrough, while fellow centre back Wasiri Williams has made the step up to the professional ranks from non-league with the Swans.

However, there is still plenty more business for the club to do, as they look to build on their encouraging form during the second half of last season under Russell Martin.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, the Welsh side continue to be linked with a number of potential transfer deals.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the latest Swansea City transfer news, right here.

Lynden Gooch update

With Lynden Gooch’s contract at Sunderland expiring this summer, it has been reported that both Swansea and Preston are interested in signing the winger.

However, Sunderland themselves are still keen to keep the American at the Stadium of Light, which could seemingly be a bigger issue for Swansea in their attempts to sign the 26-year-old.

According to the latest update from Sky Sports’ reporter Lyall Thomas, the battle for Gooch’s signature looks set to be a straight fight between Swansea and Sunderland, leaving the winger with a big decision to make on his future for next season and beyond.

Tottenham striker eyed

Another player who looks as though he is on Swansea’s transfer radar this summer, is Tottenham’s Troy Parrott.

The striker ten goals and provided six assists in 47 games during a loan spell with MK Dons last season as they reached the League One play-offs, with football.London reporting that his form has attracted the attention of Swansea.

However, fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough, Preston and QPR are also named among those who could be interested in the 20-year-old, meaning there could be something of a battle for his signature.

Tennai Watson tracked

Despite the additions of the aforementioned Wood and Williams, Swansea still appear keen to potentially strengthen their back line further this summer.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, the Swans, along with Bristol City and Preston, are keeping tabs on the situation of MK Dons wing-back Tennai Watson, who scored two goals and provided one assist in 29 league games for Liam Manning’s side last season.

The Dons recently took up the option to extend the 25-year-old’s contract until the end of next season, meaning any deal to complete the signing of the full-back, will require a fee.