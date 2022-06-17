What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Sunderland?

Sunderland are preparing for life back in the Championship following their play-off final victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Alex Neil’s side secured a 5th place finish in League One on their route to promotion.

It will be a busy summer of incoming and outgoings at the Stadium of Light as the club looks to build a side capable of competing in the second division.

Here is the latest transfer news and gossip at Sunderland…

Robbie Brady pursuit

It has been reported that Sunderland are one of three clubs interested in signing Brady this summer.

Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town are also set to compete to sign the Bournemouth player, who is out of contract this summer.

However, the Cherries do hold a 12-month extension clause in his deal.

But fitness issues in his time at the Vitality Stadium have been a source of frustration with Scott Parker, so it remains to be seen whether that option will be triggered by Bournemouth.

Lynden Gooch stand-off

Sunderland are set to compete with Swansea City in order to retain the services of the forward for the next season.

Gooch was an integral part to the Black Cats’ promotion success, but his contract is set to expire this summer.

Despite their success together, the American is considering a switch to South Wales for the upcoming campaign.

Preston were also believed to be interested, but are now considered out of the running to sign the player.

Ross Stewart latest

Sunderland have opened contract talks with Ross Stewart in a bid to stave off interest from Scottish giants Rangers.

The forward was a crucial player to the team last season, scoring 24 goals in the league to power the side to the play-offs.

The Black Cats are looking to tie down one of their best players as they look to compete from the off in the Championship this season.