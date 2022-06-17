What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday had a largely successful season as they finished the year fifth in the league allowing them to compete in the play-offs.

However, despite their best efforts, they were unable to overcome Sunderland in two semi-final legs in the play-offs meaning they are set to face another season in League One.

However, with the foundations in place, Darren Moore will now be looking ahead to next season with his intentions firmly on improving his squad so they are able to compete for promotion again next season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest transfer news and gossip at Hillsborough.

Michael Smith

Michael Smith had a brilliant season with Rotherham United as they gained promotion to the Championship with him contributing 18 goals.

As a result, The Star have reported that Darren Moore has the 30-year-old on his radar as he looks to add to his attaching options next season.

Millers boss Paul Warne has admitted that a substantial offer has been made for the player although the striker is currently weighing up all his options before making a decision on next season.

With Smith’s contract at Rotherham expiring this summer though, it would be a great bit of business for Darren Moore’s side on a free transfer.

Mallik Wilks

Hull City’s winger has been heavily linked with Wednesday since ether end of the season and according to The Star, discussions between the two clubs about a deal are ongoing.

The Tigers are open to offers for the 23-year-old this summer which is positive news for Wednesday and according to The Star’s report, it’s a move that Wilks is keen on securing himself.

It looks to be a deal all parties are happy with in principle however it will come down to money the summer no doubt and seeing whether the Owls can offer something Hull would be happy with.

Elliot Anderson

Anderson highly impressed during his loan with Bristol Rovers in the second half of the season joining from Newcastle United as he scored eight goals and contributed five assists in 21 League Two performances.

Eddie Howe is keen to give the 19-year-old the chance to show his talent in pre-season this summer although it looks highly unlikely that he will be a regular part of the Newcastle side next season.

Therefore, he issued attracting a lot of interest as a potential loan deal and according to the Northern Echo, Wednesday have already put in a loan offer for him.

It’s unlikely any decisions will be made until Howe has had the chance to evaluate him himself although their eagerness may put them in a good position if the Magpies decide they do want to loan out their player again.