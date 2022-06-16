What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Sheffield United?

Sheffield United fans will naturally be hoping for a busy summer transfer window this year as they look to get themselves once again in the promotion picture next season.

The Blades picked up nicely once Paul Heckingbottom took the reins at Bramall Lane last year, with them qualifying for the play-offs.

Of course, what happened next up against Nottingham Forest left a bitter taste in the mouth but that should be used as motivation for next season.

Time, then, to look at some of the transfer rumours surrounding the Blades right now…

Joe Rothwell set to be missed out on

According to the Daily Echo, Bournemouth is closing in on a move to AFC Bournemouth and will not be joining Sheffield United.

Rothwell is a free agent after leaving Blackburn Rovers and several sides were unsurprisingly keen on him given a player of that quality is available on the cheap.

The prospect of Premier League football on the south coast appears to have won the day for Bournemouth, then.

Charlie Cresswell linked

According to Yorkshire Live, Charlie Cresswell may be available for a loan from Leeds United this summer, and Sheffield United are among those interested in him.

The report states that Cresswell is seen by the Whites as a potential successor to Liam Cooper in the heart of their defence and so they do not want to let him go on a permanent deal.

They may be more receptive to a loan transfer, though, and that could be where the Blades profit this summer.

Blades name Max Lowe price

As per the Star, Sheffield United have placed a £5m price tag on the head of Max Lowe, with Nottingham Forest among the clubs being linked with him.

Forest, of course, are heading up to the Premier League and are looking to strengthen their side in order to avoid coming straight back down.

Sheffield United won’t let Lowe go on the cheap, though, and we’ll have to see if the Reds or anyone else stumps up that sum of money.

Leeds eye Berge

Dean Jones reports in his transfer column for Give Me Sport that Leeds United might be looking at Sander Berge as a potential successor to Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips is being linked with a big-money move to Manchester City and if the midfielder does leave Elland Road the Whites are obviously going to want to try and fill the void he leaves behind.

According to Jones, Berge is on their radar as a potential option to do just that, with the 24-year-old possessing plenty of quality on the ball.

