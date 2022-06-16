What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Reading FC?

Reading will be hoping for a better season ahead after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Championship.

Paul Ince is now preparing the club ahead of the new campaign, with his side likely set to battle against relegation again over the next 12 months.

However, the summer transfer window offers the Royals’ boss a chance to improve his first team squad.

Here is the latest transfer news and gossip surrounding the club…

Joe Lumley loan deal

The Middlesbrough goalkeeper has been linked with a move to the Madejski Stadium.

It is expected that the Boro player will become the first addition to Ince’s squad this summer, with a loan move seen as the most likely outcome.

The club is targeting an experienced pair of hands between the sticks, which Lumley ticks the boxes for.

The shot-stopped played 40 times for Middlesbrough last season, but is now seen as surplus to requirements by head coach Chris Wilder.

That has seen an exit arranged from the club, with the Reading deal reportedly being worked on with nearly a month of talks.

Junior Hoilett’s future

The Canadian has spoken on his future, with his contract set to expire at Reading at the end of the month.

Hoilett has confirmed that he would like to return to his native country to play before he eventually retires.

However, no decision has yet been made on his future at the Madejski despite having been offered a new deal.

Speaking with YouTube channel CPL Soccer, the 32-year old confirmed that he is maintaining his fitness ahead of pre-season.

He has been away on international duty in recent weeks, so a decision will be expected shortly with the season now having concluded in the last few days.

Baba Rahman stance

Despite enjoying a successful stint at the club on loan last season, it is understood that Reading are not looking to extend Rahman’s stay.

The defender played 29 times in the Championship for the Royals as they secured a 21st place finish in the table.

But it is Middlesbrough that have been linked with a move for the 27-year old, who is currently contracted to Chelsea for two more years.