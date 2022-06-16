What is the latest transfer news and gossip at QPR?

QPR had a fairly successful season this year finishing the campaign sat 11th in the league.

However, they’ll have been disappointed not to have finished higher in the league with their target at the start of the season being a promotion push.

Going into the summer transfer window, they find themselves in a different shape with Mark Warburton having left the club and the appointment of Micheal Beale as the new manager.

Therefore, there is sure to be plenty happening at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this summer and with that in mind, here we take a look at the latest transfer news and gossip at the club.

Jake Clarke-Salter

Following a successful loan spell with Coventry City last season, the 24-year-old has been subject to a fair amount of interest this summer.

Furthermore, with Chelsea opting against a 12 month contract extension, it means the defender is available on a free transfer this summer.

The Sky Blues had looked like favourites to sign the player due to his loan with the club this season but QPR are now leading the fight to land the player.

The Sun revealed that the player is set to undergo a medical at the club and has agreed terms for a three year contract.

Therefore, it looks very likely that he will be announced as a Rangers player soon enough.

Troy Parrott

Tottenham are keen to send their striker out on loan for another season after his successful period with MK Dons this season scoring ten times and providing seven assists.

However, the loan move is likely to be at a level higher up now in order for him to continue progressing.

According to a report from Football London, QPR are one of the sides that are interested in gaining the player’s services for next season.

They will face competition with the report naming Middlesbrough, Preston and Swansea as other interested teams.

However, a move to QPR would keep him close to Spurs allowing them to check on his progress regularly and if they are pushing for promotion they have a great chance of landing him for the new season.

Niko Hamalainen

The 25-year-old spent this season on loan with Brazilian side Botafogo although it hasn’t gone too well for him having made just one cup appearance since being at the club.

Therefore, QPR have recalled the player back to Loftus Road although since joining Rangers in 2014 he has had many loan spells away.

There’s currently two years remaining on his contract with QPR but it seems unlikely that he will play regular football with his parent club either. Therefore, it’s now up to Beale to decide what the best course of action for the player’s future is.