What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Peterborough United?

League One side Peterborough United will be hoping to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking following a brave effort in their quest to remain afloat in the second tier.

A 5-0 victory against a decent Blackpool side will have given them plenty of hope and optimism going into the summer period, though there is work to be done and depth to be added in certain positions if they want to be competing at the right end of the table.

The goalkeeping department will be one of particular focus with Swansea City’s Steven Benda leaving the club on the expiration of his loan spell, David Cornell released and Christy Pym placed on the transfer list.

Reece Brown, Hayden Coulson, Callum Morton and Bali Mumba’s returns to their parent club will also leave manager Grant McCann with gaps to fill – but they have already moved to secure the services of Ben Thompson on the expiration of his deal at Gillingham.

More signings look set to come in over the next couple of months but further departures are also likely, setting up what is almost certain to be a busy transfer window at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Looking at the current state of play, we take a look at the latest transfer news and speculation concerning the third-tier outfit.

Smallwood on the radar

McCann is eyeing a move for former player Richie Smallwood according to Hull Live, with the duo working together at Hull City before the former’s departure in the early stages of this year.

Just months later, ex-captain Smallwood has become another casualty of Acun Ilicali’s revolution at the MKM Stadium, being offered a chance to extend his stay by 12 months but rejecting that as he looks to earn a longer-term stay somewhere else.

Making 41 second-tier appearances for the Tigers last term, he would be an excellent option to have in the third tier but they aren’t alone in their quest to land him, with League Two outfit Bradford City also believed to be keen on the 31-year-old.

The Bantams do have the advantage of having an experienced manager in Mark Hughes at the helm and the chance to play for the Welshman could be tempting, but Posh will surely fancy their chances of securing his services if they make an offer and no second-tier side attempts to hijack a move.

Hearts in for Grant

Jorge Grant has been made available for transfer by Peterborough and with this, an exit for the midfielder could be easier for a side to negotiate than expected.

According to Football Scotland, Scottish Premiership Hearts have scouted the 27-year-old already and is now on their radar, potentially setting him up for a move north of the border after performing regularly in the second tier last term.

Recording two goals and three assists in 29 competitive appearances during 2021/22, he was a regular during the early stages of the campaign but seemingly fell out of favour when McCann arrived, with the Northern Irishman seemingly willing to offload him less than 12 months after his arrival from Lincoln City.

This departure may give the ex-Hull boss more funds to work with during the summer window, so he may be keen to conclude a deal rapidly as he looks to secure some of his top targets.

Cartwright eyed

A rebuild is needed in the goalkeeping department and Harvey Cartwright could potentially come in on loan, as per a recent report from The Sun, with the shot-stopper another player that currently plies his trade with McCann’s former side Hull.

Matt Ingram has been tied down to a 12-month extension and Shota Arveladze’s side remain keen on striking a fresh deal for Chelsea’s Nathan Baxter, potentially pushing the 20-year-old down the pecking order if the latter comes in.

Making just two league appearances last term, the young stopper is unlikely to be a key part of the Tigers’ first-team plans in the short term but may not want to play youth football either, possibly enabling Peterborough to pounce and secure a loan agreement.

It doesn’t look as though there’s any way back for current option Pym despite a change in manager, so a new addition in this area is desperately needed before the start of the next campaign.