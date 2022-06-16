What is the latest transfer news and gossip at MK Dons?

While we are only midway through June, MK Dons are already starting to get some important business done in the summer transfer window.

Striker Matt Dennis has already joined from Norwich City, while midfielder Ethan Robson has returned to the club on a permanent basis from Blackpool, following his loan spell earlier this year.

That is an encouraging start to the window for Liam Manning’s side, who will be looking to bounce back after missing out on promotion in the League One play-offs last season.

However, there is still plenty of work to be done in the market, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at all the latest MK Dons transfer rumours right here.

Arsenal youngster targeted

With more new signings still to come, one player who MK Dons are targeting, is Arsenal’s Jack Henry-Francis.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, the Dons, along with League One rivals Plymouth and Oxford, are interested in signing the 18-year-old defensive midfielder, who has impressed for both the Gunners and the Republic of Ireland at youth level.

It is understood that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is open to letting the teenager go out on loan in order to gain first-team experience, meaning the race for his signature is now on.

Hull chasing Twine

Followng his excellent campaign for MK Dons last season, it is no surprise to see that interest in Scott Twine is now emerging from the higher divisons.

The Telegraph’s John Percy reported on Wednesday that Championship side Hull City have made a bid of £3million plus add-ons for the atacker, who scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists for the Dons last season.

Subsequent reports from Hull Live have claimed that the Tigers are confident of completing a deal, with owner Acun Ilicali involved in the pursuit of Twine, who could cost them up to £4million to sign.

Defensive duo attracting attention

Not surprisingly given their form last season, some of MK Dons’ defensive options that are attracting attention already this summer.

As revealed by Football League World, Premier League pair Chelsea and Brighton, as well as Championship promotion hopefuls Norwich, are all interested in securing the services of centre back Harry Darling from Liam Manning’s side, after his ten goals in 49 games last season.

Meanwhile, this site has also been told that Championship trio Bristol City, Swansea and Preston are monitoring wing-back Tennai Watson, who recently had the option to extend his contract into a second season taken up at the Stadium MK.