What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Millwall?

Millwall will be looking to launch another bid for a top-six finish later this year when they make their return to Championship action.

The Lions finished the previous term six points adrift of Luton Town and Sheffield United who were both eliminated from the play-offs in May.

Despite the fact that the transfer window is now open, Millwall have yet to bolster their squad.

With the new season set to get underway in July, the Lions will unquestionably be keen to secure the services of some fresh faces.

Millwall may also need to fend off interest from elsewhere for some of the existing members of their squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest transfer news and gossip at Millwall…

Gary Rowett confirms his side are interested in re-signing Daniel Ballard

In a recent interview with News at Den, Gary Rowett revealed that Millwall would be keen on securing the services of Daniel Ballard on a permanent deal.

Arsenal are believed to be open to the possibility of selling the Northern Ireland international who is reportedly attracting interest from a number of clubs.

During his loan spell with the Lions last season, Ballard made 30 appearances for the club in the Championship whilst he also featured on two occasions in the League Cup.

Jed Wallace set to make decision on his future next week

According to the Express & Star, Jed Wallace is set to make a decision regarding his future next week when he returns from his honeymoon.

Millwall have offered the winger a new deal but are facing competition from West Bromwich Albion for his signature as Steve Bruce’s side have also tabled a contract.

Wallace produced an abundance of creativity in the Championship last season as he scored six goals and provided 11 assists in 37 league appearances.

Mahlon Romeo makes permanent move to Cardiff City

Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo has clinched a move to Cardiff City, according to a report from London News Online.

It is understood that the Bluebirds have agreed an undisclosed fee with the Lions for the defender.

Romeo will stay at the Cardiff City Stadium until 2025 after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old spent the majority of the previous campaign on loan at Portsmouth where he made 41 appearances for the club in all competitions.