What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Middlesbrough?

Middlesbrough are in a great position heading into the summer.

Having just missed out on a Championship play-off place at the back end of the 2021/22 campaign, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the club’s chances moving forwards.

Under boss Chris Wilder the club are in good hands, and the 54-year-old has wasted no time in getting his first deal of the summer done.

As per the Northern Echo, out of contract Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan has agreed to join the club on a free transfer this summer.

Lenihan could be the first of many transfer dealings done at the Riverside in the coming weeks, with plenty of rumours swirling.

Below, we’ve examined the latest of them.

Djed Spence

It has been inevitable for a while now that Djed Spence would depart Boro this summer.

Loaned out to Nottingham Forest last summer, the wing-back went on to excel for the club, playing a key role in their Premier League promotion and attracting wide transfer interest.

In recent days. it has emerged that Spurs are set to win the race for the England under-21 international, with the North London club Spence’s preferred move this summer.

The opportunity of working under Antonio Conte and playing Champions League football has reportedly been a big pull for Spence.

Boro will now hope to agree a sizeable fee with Spurs for his services.

Troy Parrott interest

It has also emerged in recent days that Middlesbrough hold an interest in Republic of Ireland and Spurs striker Troy Parrott.

As per football.london, Spurs are planning on a Championship loan for the young forward next season, and Boro are one of the sides interested.

They face competition from the likes of Swansea, Preston, and QPR, though.

With Wilder unhappy with his striking options last campaign, bringing in a player with the potential of Parrott for a season could be a shrewd bit of business.

Hamza Choudhury

Another Premier League player has also been linked with a move to the Riverside in recent days is Hamza Choudhury.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, Wilder has put Middlesbrough in the frame for the Leicester City man, with West Brom also eyeing up a deal for the Foxes midfielder.

The 24-year-old’s career has stalled somewhat, making just 12 first team appearances for Leicester throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

That should mean he would be open to a move to the top half of the Championship, though it remains to be seen if this is the case.

Choudhury has one year left on his current Leicester deal, but any reported move is set to be a loan deal rather than a permanent one.