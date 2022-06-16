What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Lincoln City?

Lincoln City will be looking to push on in League One next season under the guidance of their new head coach Mark Kennedy.

After reaching the play-offs in the 2020/21 campaign, the Imps failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis during the previous campaign as they were forced to settle for a 17th place finish in the third-tier standings.

Set to officially part ways with John Marquis and Max Melbourne at the end of June when their respective deals expire, Lincoln’s primary focus in the coming weeks will be to secure the services of some fresh faces.

The Imps may also need to make decisions regarding the futures of some of the existing members of their squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest transfer news and gossip at Lincoln…

Lincoln linked with move for Bristol City defender Ryley Towler

According to Football Insider, Lincoln are one of a number of clubs who are believed to be interested in signing Ryley Towler on loan from Bristol City.

The defender is expected to leave the Robins on a temporary basis this summer in order to bolster his chances of featuring regularly at senior level.

During his career to date, Towler has only ever made five appearances for the Robins in all competitions.

Lincoln may have to fend off competition from Tranmere Rovers, Salford City, Forest Green Rovers, Morecambe and Cheltenham Town in order to seal a deal for Towler as all of these clubs have been touted as potential suitors for the defender.

Imps recall duo from loan spell at Drogheda United

As confirmed by Drogheda United’s official website, Lincoln have decided to recall Sam Long and Sean Roughan from their loan spells with the Irish side.

Long managed to claim three clean-sheets in 15 competitive appearances for the Drogs while Roughan also played 15 games for the club.

Both players may now be given the chance to showcase their talent at Lincoln during pre-season.

Paudie O’Connor shares message after sealing switch to Lincoln

After sealing a switch to Lincoln City earlier this week, Paudie O’Connor has now taken to Twitter to express his delight at sealing a switch.

O’Connor turned down a new contract at Bradford City in order to seal a switch to the LNER Stadium.

During his time with the Bantams, the defender made 129 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Reflecting on his recent move to Lincoln, O’Connor posted: “Delighted to sign @LincolnCity_FC.

“Looking forward to getting started in what will hopefully be a successful time at the club.”

Delighted to sign @LincolnCity_FC 😁 Looking forward to getting started in what will hopefully be a successful time at the club! 👏🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Ney5AkWai8 — Paudie O'Connor (@Paudie97) June 15, 2022