What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Ipswich Town?

Ipswich Town will be hoping to maintain a more sustained promotion push next season.

It was more of a transitional campaign for the Tractor Boys with Kieran McKenna arriving as the club’s new manager midway through the term.

However, with a first full summer under his belt the club will now be hoping to compete further up the League One table over the next 12 months.

This will be the 36-year old’s first pre-season to shape the squad to his liking.

Here is the latest transfer news and gossip at Ipswich ahead of the new season.

Cauley Woodrow interest

Ipswich are in the market for a new striker this summer, with the Barnsley man reportedly top of the club’s shortlist.

It was a disappointing campaign for the Tykes having suffered relegation from the Championship.

Can you remember how much Ipswich Town paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Cameron Burgess? £692K £792K £892K £992K

A poor return of only four league goals for Woodrow compounded the situation, so perhaps a clean fresh start at a new club could be best for the 27-year old.

Ipswich will be targeting promotion this season, and the Englishman has shown he is capable of being a prolific presence up front, so this could be an ideal signing for McKenna’s side if they can pull it off.

Competing for Ormonde-Ottewill signing

Ipswich are set to compete with Reading and Burnley over the former Arsenal youngster.

The 26-year old is currently in the Netherlands with Excelsior Rotterdam, who have just earned promotion to the Eredivisie by winning the play-offs.

While he has been offered a contract extension with the Dutch club, he is also considering offers to return to England.

The former youth international has been abroad since 2017 having spent time with Helmond Sport and FC Dordrecht before signing for Rotterdam.

His previous experience in English senior level football came with Swindon Town, where he played from 2015 to 2017.

Now Ipswich are hoping to lure him back to the country, to come in as McKenna’s new left-back.