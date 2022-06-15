Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Huddersfield Town?

Published

10 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town will be forgiven if they are still licking their wounds following play-off heartbreak at the hands of Nottingham Forest at Wembley. 

Carlos Corberan’s side were within 90 minutes and a couple of VAR decision of the Premier League, which will make this summer a long one as the countdown to 2022/23 begins.

Credit to Town, though, for already sealing the service of Will Boyle following his release from Cheltenham Town. The centre-back is due to arrive back at Huddersfield on a permanent deal, some years after initially departing the John Smith’s Stadium following his rise through the youth setup.

Looking at the balance of Huddersfield’s squad, you’d expect Boyle to replace Naby Sarr in Corberan’s pecking order as competition for Tom Lees and Matty Pearson, rather than as Levi Colwill’s replacement.

Colwill heading back to Chelsea leaves a void to be filled, whilst there’s plenty of other work to do if Huddersfield are to repeat last season’s form and even go one further by winning promotion.

We take a look at a couple of headlines from the last few days:

Will Vaulks 

Soccer Football – International Friendly – Wales v Czech Republic – Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain – March 29, 2022 Wales’ Will Vaulks reacts Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Vaulks will become a free agent this summer when he leaves Cardiff City, with Huddersfield said to be one club interested in a move for the midfielder.

However, earlier in the week Yorkshire Live reported how those claims were wide of the mark and, at this moment in time, there isn’t any plans to bring Vaulks to the John Smith’s Stadium.

James McAtee 

That same Yorkshire Live report has claimed that McAtee is not set to join Huddersfield just yet, despite claims elsewhere.

Whilst there’s a genuine interest in McAtee, it’s noted how any move for the Manchester City midfielder on loan this summer will have to be given the green-light by his parent-club.

Kyle Hudlin & Jesse Debrah 

Soccer Football – National League – Promotion Final – Solihull Moors v Grimsby Town – London Stadium, London, Britain – June 5, 2022 Solihull Moors’ Kyle Hudlin in action with Grimsby Town’s Ben Fox Action Images/Andrew Boyers EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Football League World understands that a deal to bring Solihull Moors man, Hudlin, to Huddersfield is on course for completion, whilst Yorkshire Live note the interest in Debrah of Halifax Town.

They are signings that follow the blueprint Huddersfield put in place with Sorba Thomas, and you’d expect that if/when their arrivals are confirmed, they’ll be announced as B-Team additions.

