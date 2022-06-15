What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Fulham?

Fulham had a brilliant season this year and were successful in achieving their aims of promotion after winning the league and going up as champions.

Marco Silva took his side on a great run gaining 90 points this season although all attention will now be on next season and looking to retain a place in the top flight.

The Cottagers have gained a reputation for being a yo-yo team over recent seasons so Silva will be keen on making sure he can make the right additions to his squad this summer that will see them stay in the Premier League.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest transfers news and gossip at Craven Cottage.

Joe Rodon

Rodon signed for Tottenham in 2020 but since joining has made just 15 Premier League appearances since then.

According to Ekrem Konur (via Nottinghamshire Live) Fulham are interested in a move for the 24-year-old as they prepare for life in the top flight.

They will face competition from other clubs including Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

The defender doesn’t have much Premier League experience but did well during his time with Swansea City and will be hoping that being in the Premier League environment will have helped shaped him too.

Bernd Leno

According to Sky Sports, Fulham are also interested in signing Bernd Leno from Arsenal.

The 30-year-old has played back up to Aaron Ramsdale this season and looks to set to do the same next year.

However, with just a year left on his deal at the Emirates, a good offer would surely be able to make the club consider letting him go now.

With Matt Turner also going to the club, that could push Leno even further down the pecking order.

A deal is yet to be agreed but this looks like it could be a deal that suits all parties.

Zaidu Sanusi

Silva is highly interested in the Porto defender and despite not being willing to match the €20million asking price, according to a report from a Portuguese Outlet (via Sports Witness),they are not prepared to give up their pursuit of the player.

In fact, they are hoping that by playing the long game, Porto will lower their asking price and they will still be able to secure the player.

The Cottagers are playing a bit more of a risky game on this one so it will be interesting to see if they succeed in their methods.