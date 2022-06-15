What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Derby County?

With the transfer window now open, Derby County should be planning for life in League One next campaign.

However, due to the takeover bid by Chris Kirchner falling through, the club are still in administration, and thus unable to sign players.

The Rams are also unable to offer fresh contracts to players currently at the club who are on expiring deals, which could leave them extremely light going forwards if a takeover resolution can not be found.

With that being said, the transfer rumours linking players with a transfer move to Pride Park have persisted, with some outgoings likely to happen in the coming weeks, too.

Here, we’ve picked out the latest Rams rumours currently swirling.

Ebiowei out

One transfer rumour that has emerged recently via trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano is that Manchester United and Crystal Palace are trying to sign Malcolm Ebiowei this summer.

The 18-year-old broke into Wayne Rooney’s squad during the second half of the campaign, but his current deal is due to expire at the end of this month.

This leaves him available on a free transfer this summer, and a move to the Premier League may not be one he can turn down.

When Manchester United come calling, it must be very hard to say no.

Flint joins Stoke

More recent transfer news surrounding Derby County has seen Aden Flint snatched from under the club’s nose.

In recent times it emerged that the Potters were making a last gasp attempt to sign the giant centre-half, with Wayne Rooney having been keen to do a deal to bring the 32-year-old to Pride Park following his release from Cardiff City.

Stoke today officially announced his signing, bringing the saga to a disappointing end from a Derby County perspective.

Former target available

Last but not least, the final bit of transfer related news currently coming out of Derby County relates to a former transfer target of the club.

As per reports, Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Fratton Park this summer, with the wide-man available for just £500,000.

DerbyshireLive state that the Rams were interested in a move for Curtis last summer, but that the transfer embargo placed upon them by the EFL made a move impossible.

That embargo is still in place and will only be lifted once new owners are found, so things would need to be wrapped up rather quickly if Derby were to have a chance at signing their former transfer target this summer.