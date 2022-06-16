What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Charlton Athletic?

Charlton Athletic ended up having a fairly sturdy season this year once Johnnie Jackson took over as manager and steadied the ship.

By the end of the season, the Addicks found themselves sat 13th in the table.

Somewhat surprisingly, Jackson was dismissed from his duties at the end of the season and after a lengthy interviewing process, the club have now appointed Ben Garner as his replacement as he joins the club from Swindon Town.

Now a manager is in the place, the club’s attentions will have turned to the summer transfer window and Garner will be keen to put his stamp on the side and recruit players who will be able to help his team push further up the league, towards the play-offs next season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest transfer news coming out of The Valley.

Jack Tucker

The Sun recently reported that Charlton hold an interest in young defender Jack Tucker.

The 22-year-old is out of contract with Gillingham at the end of June and the club aren’t renewing his contract meaning he will be available on a free transfer.

However, if the Addicks do want his services they will face competition from Reading and Swansea City according to the Sun’s report.

With Charlton the lowest ranked club with interest currently, it could be hard to convince the player that this move is the right one although he is likely to get first team football at The Valley, whilst it could be more limited in the Championship so they are not out of this fight yet.

Can you remember how much Charlton Athletic paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 1. Charlie Kirk £250k £400k £531k £800k

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk signed for Charlton last summer but spent the second half of this season on loan with Blackpool which may be a sign about his future at the club.

As part of the loan agreement, the Tangerines do have the option to make the move a permanent one although according to Lancs Live, they are now unwilling to pay a fee for his services.

That being said, they do remain interested in bringing the winger back to the club for next season whilst it doesn’t seem that anyone is working hard to keep him at Charlton.

Therefore, it is yet to be seen whether a deal can be struck between the two clubs but with the 24-year-old under contract at the club until 2025, there is no pressure for the Addicks to let him go this summer.