What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Cardiff City?

Cardiff City enjoyed a positive stint under Steve Morison in the Championship last season.

At the time Morison was handed the Bluebirds job, Cardiff were struggling and looking like they could be in trouble.

However, a fresh approach sparked an upturn in results, whilst the club’s business in the January transfer window helped Cardiff to a fairly respectable finish under Morison.

The success of the likes of Tommy Doyle and Cody Drameh with Cardiff mean they’ll be an interesting club to watch over the summer, as Morison reshapes his squad and brings in new faces.

Cardiff have been busy already and there’s very little sign of that slowing up following the arrivals of Ebou Adams, Jak Alnwick, Ollie Tanner, Jamilu Collins and Callum O’Dowda.

Here, we dive into some of the latest transfer headlines from the last 24 hours:

Vonte Daley-Campbell

Daley-Campbell has become Morison’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window, with Cardiff announcing the right-back’s arrival earlier today.

The 21-year-old has agreed terms on a three-year deal with Cardiff, joining officially at the start of July.

Formerly, Daley-Campbell is of Leicester City, who he made three senior appearances for.

The arrival of a young right-back on a long-term contract surely puts a question mark over whether or not Cardiff will be pursuing a fresh loan agreement for Drameh, despite his success on loan from Leeds United.

Aden Flint

Another confirmed piece of business involves Aden Flint, who departed Cardiff as his contract expired at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Cardiff will be seeing plenty of the centre-back next season, with Flint agreeing a deal with Stoke City across the Championship.

Flint, 32, has signed a year’s contract with the Potters.

Aji Alese

Football League World reported yesterday that Cardiff were one club interested in a move for West Ham defender Aji Alese.

Cardiff aren’t alone with their interest in the West Ham youngster, who is also attracting glances from Middlesbrough and MK Dons.

Any decision on Alese’s future will not be made imminently, though, with Cardiff set to have to wait a touch longer to see if they are handed the opportunity to sign the defender on loan.

Gareth Bale

Bale’s 2021/22 campaign came to an end last night as Wales suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Netherlands in the Nations League.

The Welsh hero was on the scoresheet once more and now faces a period of speculation surrounding his future.

With Wales heading to the World Cup in Qatar later in 2022 and Bale now a free agent after leaving Real Madrid, he’s on the lookout for a new club.

Cardiff’s name is floating around in the conversation as a possible destination for the forward, who will be looking to maintain his fitness heading into the tournament.

As per Wales Online, a decision on exactly where Bale will be playing his football is likely to come following the season’s conclusion.