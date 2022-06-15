What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Burnley?

Burnley will be hoping that their new manager Vincent Kompany will be able to bring a feel-good factor back to Turf Moor later this year.

Relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign, the Clarets are in need of a major rebuild this summer ahead of their return to the Championship.

Having parted ways with a host of players earlier this month, Burnley’s main priority in the coming weeks will be to secure the services of some fresh faces.

The Clarets will also need to decide whether to keep some of the remaining members of their squad who are under contract for the upcoming term.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest transfer news and gossip at Burnley…

Clarets linked with move for Jordan Gabriel

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Burnley are interested in signing Jordan Gabriel from Blackpool this summer.

The Clarets would have to offer a reasonable amount of money to secure the full-back’s services as his deal at Bloomfield Road is set to run until 2025.

Gabriel made 21 appearances in the Championship for Blackpool last season after sealing a move to the club from Nottingham Forest.

Eintracht Frankfurt submit offer for Wout Weghorst

According to Sky Sport Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt have opted to step up their pursuit of Wout Weghorst by submitting an offer for the forward.

Initially linked with a move to the German side earlier this month, Weghorst recently expressed a desire to secure a move away from Turf Moor.

Signed for a fee believed to be in the region of £12m in January, the forward provided five direct goal contributions for Burnley during the second half of the previous campaign.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham

Burnley goalkeeper Will Norris attracting interest from Luton Town

Another player who has been linked with a move away from Burnley is Will Norris.

According to a Patreon report from Nixon, Luton Town are believed to be interested in signing the goalkeeper on loan from the Clarets.

Norris failed to make a single appearance last season due to the presence of Nick Pope and has only ever featured in two league fixtures for Burnley since sealing a move to the club in 2020.