What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Bolton Wanderers?

League One outfit Bolton Wanderers will be looking to bring in the players needed to mount a push for the top six next season after enjoying a reasonably productive first campaign back in the third tier.

The Trotters have already made their first move of the window by recruiting Jack Iredale on the expiration of his contract at Cambridge United, with the 26-year-old set to become a notable part of Ian Evatt’s plans for 2022/23 and beyond.

Speaking of Evatt, they will be desperate to hold on to him with his former club Blackpool currently on the search for a successor following the shock departure of Neil Critchley – and could potentially turn to Bolton’s boss to provide stability at Bloomfield Road.

However, the Seasiders have been heavily linked with Derby County assistant boss Liam Rosenior and the third-tier side’s supporters will be hoping that deal materialises in their quest to retain their current boss.

Losing Evatt now would be a disaster considering the fact there is plenty of work to be done at the University of Bolton Stadium if they are to be challenging at the right end of the table, especially in terms of incoming business.

With pre-season set to resume for some clubs and transfer rumours continuing to swirl, we take a look at the latest news involving the Greater Manchester outfit.

Trafford returns

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has signed with the Trotters on another season-long loan deal following his temporary spell at the club last season, with his fresh move being confirmed yesterday.

Although Joel Dixon is available as a first-team option, it was always likely that Evatt was going to move for another shot-stopper and he has turned to Trafford again after seeing him become one of the first names on the teamsheet at the University of Bolton during the second half of 2021/22.

The 19-year-old was heavily linked with a move back to his former loan side before it became official and his return comes as no real surprise with the teenager unlikely to be in Pep Guardiola’s first-team plans in the short term, especially with Ederson and Zack Steffen available as existing options at the Etihad Stadium.

He has become the third-tier side’s second signing of the summer, following free agent Iredale through the door with both arriving in time for the start of pre-season.

Fossey move unlikely

As per a report from the Manchester Evening News, Fulham wing-back Marlon Fossey is unlikely to rejoin his former loan side amid interest from sides in the Championship.

It looks as though Bolton have been the victims of their own success with the Cottager, who was a regular starter following his temporary arrival at Evatt’s side in January, recording one goal and five assists in 15 league appearances as he proved to be a major attacking threat at right wing-back.

After being ruled out for the remainder of the season in March with an injury setback, both Wanderers and the 23-year-old may feel as though the latter has unfinished business in Greater Manchester.

However, The Bolton News journalist Marc Iles has effectively ended the supporters’ hopes of seeing him return with the right-sided player having offers from two or more second-tier sides and Evatt moving on to other targets.

Carty set to sign

According to a Patreon article by Alan Nixon, the third-tier side are set to recruit free agent forward Conor Carty who was let go by former club Wolverhampton Wanderers on the expiration of his contract.

The same journalist has revealed that he’s expected to arrive at the club on Friday to seal this agreement, though it’s currently unclear whether he will go straight into Evatt’s first team or not with the Republic of Ireland international only 20 at this stage.

He failed to make a single first-team appearance for the Midlands outfit during his time at Molineux – but did make three EFL Trophy appearances last term – giving him a taste of action against Wigan Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Crewe Alexandra.

He was unable to get on the scoresheet against any of the trio – but gained valuable experience as he started all three games.