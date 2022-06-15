What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Blackburn Rovers?

Blackburn Rovers are heading into a new era at the start of the summer transfer window.

Following the departure of Tony Mowbray at the end of the 2021/22 season, Rovers now find themselves under the guidance of Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The former Denmark striker was appointed as the Ewood Park club’s new head coach earlier this week, and already has plenty to consider when it comes to business in the market.

Rumours around the club are starting to grow, and that will only increase now that there is a new man in place to make decisions over potential incomings and outgoings.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest Blackburn Rovers transfer news to have emerged recently, right here.

Ayala eyed for Spain return

One player who it seems could be on his way out of Blackburn this summer is centre back Daniel Ayala, who has made just 32 appearances during an injury hit two-year spell at Ewood Park.

It has now been reported by the Lancashire Telegraph that Granada, who suffered relegation from La Liga last season, are interested in a potential move for the 31-year-old this summer.

A move to Span with Granada would see Ayala reunite with his former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka, and with just a year remaining on his contract at Blackburn, this interst from elsewhere could give the club a fair amount to think about.

Loan interest in midfielder

Another Blackburn player who appears to be catching the eye in the early stages of the transfer window, is Jake Garrett.

The 19-year-old midfielder is yet to make his senior debut for Rovers, but it has been revealed that a number of League One clubs are keen to sign the teenager on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

However, given Rovers are short on options in the centre of the park following the departures of Bradley Johnson, Jacob Davenport and Joe Rothwell at the end of their contracts, any potential move for Garrett will likely have to wait until later in the market.

Defensive signing missed out on

Given they have only just appointed a new manager, it is not hugely surprising that Rovers are yet to be linked with too many potential incomings.

Despite that, it seems the Ewood Park club have missed out on one potential signing, with reports from The Sun claiming that Rovers had been keen on former Coventry loanee Jake Clarke-Salter, following his release by parent club Chelsea.

However, it seems as though the defender is set to move elsewhere, with it thought that he is due to undergo a medical ahead of signing a long-term contract with another Championship club, in the form of QPR.