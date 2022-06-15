What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Birmingham City?

Birmingham City did not have a season as successful as they would’ve hoped for this year finishing the season sat 20th in the league.

It’s not just on the pitch that things have been going poorly for the Blues with off the pitch matters also having an impact on their season.

Lee Bowyer will be hoping he is able to make additions to his squad this summer that give his side the ability to push further up the league but whether they will do enough is yet to be seen.

Nonetheless, here we take a look at the latest transfer news and gossip that’s coming out of Birmingham City.

Jack Butland

Birmingham do currently have a goalkeeper in Neil Etheridge although he looks to be the only one on the books going into the new season as Connal Trueman looks set to leave at the end of his contract this summer whilst Matija Sarkic returned to his parent club Wolves in January.

Therefore, the Blues are seeking a new goalkeeper in the hope that he will provide competition within the squad and keep both choices on top form.

Jack Butland is one of the names being linked to the club and he does have a personal link to the club having started his career there.

Butland didn’t have regular game time at Crystal Palace last season making just eight appearances so a move doesn’t look unreasonable.

However, with both Bournemouth and Rangers also credited with interest in the player, their rivals for the move could out battle them.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Birmingham City players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Cameron Jerome? Burnley Luton Town Norwich City Watford

Mallik Wilks

The 23-year-old from Hull is another name that is being linked with the Blues after falling out of favour at his current side.

Considering his contract with the Tigers runs until next summer, the club seem fairly open to letting him go this summer and therefore St Andrews could be an attractive option for him as it keeps him in the Championship.

However, Sheffield Wednesday are also said to be interested in the player and considering he might excel at a step down whilst being in a team pushing for promotion, this could also take his attention ahead of next season.

Ivan Sanchez

Sanchez has been on loan at Real Valladolid this season and the Blues will have been hoping that the Spanish side would want to trigger the option to sign the player on a permanent deal.

However, it was recently reported that the side were not interested in doing so which sill therefore send the winger back to Birmingham.

There could be a slim chance that he would get football at St Andrews again but after missing out on a lot of game time through injury, you can’t help but feel his time may be up and the Blues would’ve preferred to get money for him this summer.