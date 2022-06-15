What is the latest transfer news and gossip at Barnsley?

Michael Duff has been announced as the new Barnsley boss and will no doubt be looking to imprint his identity on the squad via the transfer market over the next few months.

The 44-year-old left Cheltenham Town to take over at Oakwell, with winning promotion out of League One and back to the Championship set to be a target for the Northern Irishman.

It looks likely to be a busy first few weeks in the job for Duff, with the start of pre-season approaching and the transfer window open.

Here, we’ve rounded up the latest transfer news and gossip at Barnsley…

Kenneth Paal

According to the Daily Mail, left-back Kenneth Paal is a player that the Tykes are pursuing after having offers rejected in the past.

He is out of contract at Dutch side PEC Zwolle and has also been linked with Bristol City.

However, journalist Gregor MacGregor has handed the Oakwell outfit a boost in reporting that the Robins are not interested in the defender.

Callum Styles

Callum Styles is a player in demand, with newly-promoted trio Bournemouth, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest all linked.

The Yorkshire Post has reported that Styles is one of a number of first-team players that is hoping to move elsewhere in the current window.

Michal Helik

Another player that could be set to depart following Barnsley’s relegation, centre-back Michal Helik is understood to be one of those keen to leave the club this summer.

He’s established himself as a Championship-level defender in recent years and with one year left on his current deal, shouldn’t be short of suitors.

Quiz: Are these 18 Barnsley transfer facts true or false?

1 of 18 Barnsley signed Devante Cole from a Scottish club True False

Isaac Christie-Davies departs

One player whose departure has already been confirmed is Isaac Christie-Davies.

His move to Belgian club K.A.S Eupen was announced earlier this month and Christie-Davies has said his thanks via the club website.

He said: “I would like to say thank you for the support from the fans, all the staff and every teammate for my time at Barnsley.

“I hope the club will bounce back to where they belong.

“Good luck for the season.”

Club keen to offload 2021 flops

Dropping down from the Championship to League One can be costly and the Yorkshire club will have to be smart in the transfer market to ensure they can deal with it.

The Yorkshire Post has reported that one of the ways they will look to do this is by offloading some 2021 signings that haven’t worked out.