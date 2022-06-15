What is the latest transfer news and gossip at AFC Bournemouth?

After winning automatic promotion from the Championship, Bournemouth‘s full focus will be on surviving in the Premier League during their return to England’s top flight.

Scott Parker managed to guide his Cherries side back to the Premier League in the South Coast club’s second attempt, following what was play-off heartbreak last time out.

Whilst we wait for the Premier League campaign to get underway, here, we take a look at the latest news and gossip concerning AFC Bournemouth…

Joe Rothwell

The Cherries are in advanced talks with Joe Rothwell, as per a report from Football Insider, with the Blackburn Rovers midfielder coming to the end of his current deal at Ewood Park.

Rothwell has been a target at both of the other promoted clubs, with Scott Parker’s side set to beat Nottingham Forest and Fulham to his signature.

A technically gifted midfield operator, who causes chaos from his marauding runs from central positions, is certainly deserving of a Premier League opportunity.

Marcus Tavernier

Another Championship player that the Cherries are looking at is Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier.

The latest update from Football Insider has claimed that the Premier League outfit are readying a £10 million bid for the attacking midfielder’s services.

The highly-influential midfielder is another whose performances justify a Premier League move, and at just 23 years of age, he has an incredibly high ceiling.

Matt Ritchie

Bournemouth have set their sights on a former Cherry in Matt Ritchie, according to the Northern Echo.

The 32-year-old, who departed for Newcastle United in 2016, could fall victim to a change of direction under Eddie Howe, with the Magpies’ recent takeover allowing them to become more ambitious when it comes to the market.

Preparing for life back in the top-flight, Ritchie’s experience, both in a playing capacity and in the dressing room, could prove to be invaluable.

Nat Phillips

Bournemouth have made a loan approach to re-sign Nat Phillips for the 2021/22 campaign, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 13.06.22, 11:23)

The 25-year-old thoroughly impressed during the second half of last season, playing an integral role in the club’s eventual promotion.

The Reds were initially planning on allowing Phillips to depart permanently, however, it appears that they have changed their stance.