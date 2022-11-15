What is the latest news with Zidane Iqbal’s situation at Man United amid Middlesbrough interest?

Middlesbrough are interested in Zidane Iqbal at Manchester United, as Michael Carrick thinks of ways to start shaping his side.

The former Manchester United midfielder appears to be having a positive impact at the Riverside, with him overseeing an upturn in form that has seen them scramble into mid-table.

Indeed, they’ll be looking to pick that up in the months ahead after the World Cup, and once the tournament is over the January window will be quickly here.

As per a report from Football League World earlier this month, Carrick is interested in using the contacts at his old club to sign Iqbal on loan, and United might be open to it.

The player is highly thought of but does not appear set to be breaking into the first team just yet at Old Trafford, so a move out on loan could be good for him.

Lancashire Live has previously reported that the Red Devils are open to an exit on loan for Iqbal in January of 2023, and it could well be that Middlesbrough is his destination.

So far in his career at Old Trafford, Iqbal has made one competitive appearance for the United first team, with him also featuring frequently in their friendly matches at the beginning of this campaign.

He has a couple of caps for Iran, as well, and is clearly a player with talent, boasting some real creative ability when on the ball.

He’d likely go down a storm with Middlesbrough fans if he joined, then, and the Carrick connection obviously makes things more attractive to Manchester United, who know how Carrick works from his time there as a coach and briefly as a manger.

This surely won’t be the only avenue Carrick looks down to try and improve his squad in January, meanwhile, with the winter window the first opportunity for him to look at areas of his side and try and improve or tweak them.

The Iqbal link suggests he wants more creativity in the team, and with Boro joint-third highest scorers in the division his addition might make them even more prolific in front of goal.