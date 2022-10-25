What is the latest news with West Brom and the manager’s job amid strong Carlos Corberan talk?

Following the departure of Steve Bruce just over two week’s ago, West Brom are continuing to search for their new manager.

Under 21s Richard Beale has taken charge of the Baggies in the interim period, and although he started with a 2-0 win at Reading, that has been followed up by back to back defeats to Bristol City and Millwall.

That has seen the club slip to 23rd in the Championship table, three points from safety, meaning the pressure is on for them to find a permanent replacement for Bruce, and quickly.

It has looked as though there is a strong chance that could be Carlos Corberan, who took Huddersfield to the Championship play-off final last season before leaving in the summer, and is now out of work after being sacked by Olympiacos earlier this season.

Indeed, it was reported by Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports on Saturday, that a deal to appoint Corberan at The Hawthorns could be completed before the end of the weekend.

Ultimately, no announcement was made within that time frame, meaning the Baggies are still waiting to officially confirm their next manager.

However, it does still seem as though there is a strong chance that Corberan will be the man who eventually steps into the dugout at The Hawthorns.

According to reports from The Express and Star on Monday night, the 39-year-old is West Brom’s preferred option to take charge of first-team affairs, with talks around the final details of his contract said to be ongoing.

It is also thought that Corberan himself is keen return to the Championship with the Midlands club, with the Spaniard apparently well aware of the size of West Brom, with those involved keen to give him as much time with the squad as possible, ahead of Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United.

An appointment is therefore reportedly moving closer, meaning West Brom fans may not have to wait much longer, to know for certain just who their new manager is.