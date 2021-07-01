What is the latest news with West Brom and Emi Marcondes?

Championship side West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing former Brentford midfielder Emiliano Marcondes, according to the Daily Express.

The 26-year-old was released by the newly-promoted Premier League side on the expiry of his contract – and has been recently linked with a move to the Baggies alongside fellow Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Barnsley – all of whom saw the Dane score the second goal against Swansea City in May’s play-off final.

According to the Daily Mail, Marcondes is keen to remain in England after first arriving in 2018.

However, the Baggies could be the victims of their own transfer success, with Barnsley Alex Mowatt set to have a medical with the West Midlands side later on this week.

This could give Markus Schopp’s side the motivation to secure Marcondes as their top target, perhaps making a potential move for West Brom a difficult one.

Despite this, Mowatt is leaving on a free so there will be no extra money for the Tykes to invest in Marcondes, potentially allowing them to swoop in and continue to bolster their midfield.

Although the duo could be competing for a spot in midfield, Mowatt can play more defensively, giving the Danish 26-year-old the freedom to roam around the pitch and be an additional creative spark alongside star man Matheus Pereira.

It’s currently unclear as to whether the Baggies view Marcondes as a replacement for Pereira or an addition – but this could be another smart signing for Valerien Ismael as he looks to build a side capable of challenging for the title.

Marcondes’ promotion-winning experience with Brentford could be of huge benefit to the Frenchman, so he may just move the quickest to secure his signature ahead of the 2021/22 season.

And this will ensure the Dane has a full pre-season of football under his belt before the start of the campaign.