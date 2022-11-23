What is the latest news with Watford and Swansea’s transfer interest in Patrick van Aanholt?

Former Premier League defender Patrick van Aanholt has been linked with a shock move back to English football in recent days.

Watford and Swansea City have both been linked with a move to sign van Aanholt in the upcoming January transfer window.

The 32-year-old is currently playing for European giants Galatasaray in Turkey after joining the club in 2021 after his contract with Premier League side Crystal Palace expired.

However, the left-back has found his game time in Turkey limited in recent weeks after failing to make the matchday squads in their recent games.

Therefore, it might be expected that the 32-year-old will depart Galatasaray this January, and Championship duo Watford and Swansea are both reportedly interested in signing the defender, according to Turkish outlet Gazetevatan.

This report also states that Galatasaray wouldn’t require a big fee for the left-back, which may make a move for either side more feasible.

Van Aanholt is no stranger to English football with the left-back have most recent spells at Sunderland then Crystal Palace.

The defender has only featured seven times for Galatasaray this season, but in those few appearances, van Aanholt has managed to average 1.3 tackles per 90 minutes he’s played.

It is unknown if both Watford and Swansea are keen on signing a left-back this January, but the Hornets did let Hassane Kamara depart the club when he was sold to Italian side Udinese.

Swansea already have some options in that area of the pitch with Ryan Manning, Matthew Sorinola, and Nathanael Ogbeta.

So, between the two teams, it seems very likely, because of their options, that Slaven Bilic will be keen on signing a new left-back this January.

At this moment in time, this report has originated in Turkey, and there is no outlet from England that has confirmed or denied if there is any truth to this story.

But this doesn’t mean it isn’t true, and it may be a case of keeping a close eye on any developments as we close in on the January transfer window.