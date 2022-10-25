What is the latest news with Vincent Kompany at Burnley amid Aston Villa manager links?

The search for Steven Gerrard’s replacement at Aston Villa threw up quite a lot of names that were looked at by the Premier League club.

One such name was reportedly Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, who has only been in charge at Turf Moor since the summer.

However, his start to life with the Clarets has proven quite fruitful, with the team in the middle of a 13-game unbeaten run that has propelled them to 3rd in the Championship table.

Despite a turbulent transfer window in which the Belgian overhauled almost the entire first team squad, he has overseen a dramatic change in the club’s style of play to get instant results.

Villa were on the lookout for a new manager following the dismissal of Gerrard after only 12 months in charge. A 3-0 defeat to Fulham proved to be the final straw after a poor start to the new top-flight season.

Football Insider reported that the 36-year-old was a potential target for the Villa Park club.

However, a quick turnaround on Monday evening saw Unai Emery become the frontrunner for the position before being officially appointed only hours later.

The Premier League side paid the €6 million release clause that meant they could open talks with the Spaniard and things moved swiftly throughout the evening, with the Villarreal manager ultimately departing for Villa.

That means Kompany will remain with Burnley for the time being, despite initial reports that he was high up on the shortlist of Gerrard replacements.

It remains to be seen if talks were held between both parties overtaking the position before Emery was appointed.

Perhaps this does show that the former defender could be a prime candidate for a role with a Premier League club should another position become available soon.

Burnley will be hoping that’s not the case as he looks to have a great chance of leading them back to the top flight this term.