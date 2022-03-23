What is the latest news with Timm Klose’s contract situation at Bristol City?

Arriving at Ashton Gate near the end of January, Timm Klose has gone on to instantly emerge as a regular starter.

The 33-year-old, who saw his contract at Norwich City expire in the summer of last year, spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Basel, playing 28 times for the Swiss outfit and helping his side to a 2nd place finish.

The towering central defender has been a consistent performer for the Robins since his January arrival, contributing with dominant displays, whilst also proving to be at ease with the ball at his feet.

Klose has added some stability to a defence that has been breached too easily throughout this campaign and it will be interesting to see if his performances will be rewarded with a contract extension.

Nigel Pearson has already identified the centre-back positions as an area he would like to bolster when casting his eyes over next season, during a conversation with Bristol Live.

Robins assistant manager Curtis Fleming recently spoke to Bristol Live about Klose’s situation at the club, and whilst not stating anything conclusive, he did suggest that it is something they are not stressing over at the moment, highlighting the fact that everyone involved was happy.

Klose has added real value to the Robins’ defence since arriving in January, with his performances justifying an extension to his contract, however, it remains to be seen what kind of direction the club go in when it comes to next season’s recruitment.

The experienced defender still has seven games to go this season, and should the Robins decide not to offer him an extension, then it would be no shock to see a number of clubs alerted to his availability.