What is the latest news with Tim Krul’s situation at Norwich amid Man United transfer link?

Eight days out from the end of the transfer window, losing goalkeeper Tim Krul will not have been part of Norwich City‘s plans.

But the Dutchman is reportedly on Manchester United’s radar as they search for cover and competition for David De Gea.

That’s according to The Sun, who report that the Red Devils are considering Krul in their pursuit of a new number two before the end of the window.

The 34-year-old remains first choice at Carrow Road, having played every minute of every Championship game this season, and still has two years left on the four-year deal he signed at the club in 2020.

He played no part in last night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth but having missed their first round tie as well, there is nothing to suggest that is linked to a potential exit.

Speaking to Pink’Un ahead of the clash against the Cherries, Dean Smith responded to Krul’s links to the Premier League side – suggesting he was keen to keep hold of players that were part of his plans but refusing to directly rule out selling the keeper.

He said: “We’re not looking to lose any players, that’s for sure.

“I said there might come a point in this window when players who are not playing might want to go elsewhere. We would assess that and decide whether it is the right thing to do for the football club. That’s the most important thing.”

With Angus Gunn already at the club, Smith does have an experienced replacement for Krul in the squad and that may mean they’re happier to cash in should United make an offer.

38-year-old Michael McGovern and 21-year-old Daniel Barden are the two other shot-stoppers in the senior squad.

Eintracht Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp appears to be top of the list for United and they’ve been quoted £21 million for him, according to BILD.

Reports in Germany have suggested Frankfurt want a deal done in the next few days if it’s going to happen, which means the Red Devils’ interest in Krul could end or intensify by the weekend depending on what happens elsewhere.