What is the latest news with the Lewis O’Brien saga at Nottingham Forest amid Blackburn situation?

The Lewis O’Brien saga continues as Blackburn Rovers continue their efforts to resolve the issue and secure the signing of the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side remain well in the hunt for a Championship play-off spot as the rest of this campaign plays out and the potential addition of O’Brien could be vital for their chances.

Currently sitting eighth in the second tier standings, Rovers are only denied a spot in the top-six because of goal difference.

Blackburn’s late January attempt to seal the signing of the 24-year-old was blocked by the EFL because the paperwork was submitted beyond the 11 pm deadline.

The same issue occurred in the Lancashire club’s pursuit of Rochdale’s Ethan Brierley, with missing out on both players emerging as a huge blow in an underwhelming transfer window for Rovers.

O’Brien was an integral figure as Huddersfield Town secured a third-placed finish last time out in the Championship, with Nottingham Forest subsequently taking a punt on him and bringing him Premier League football.

Scoring three times and three assists in 43 appearances for the Terriers as they were beaten by Forest in the play-off final, he emerged as one of the division’s brightest players and was deserving of his top-flight opportunity.

However, with the Reds adding 21 players in the summer, he found regular game time hard to come by and has dropped down the pecking order.

The midfielder was subsequently omitted from Forest’s 25-man squad after the January transfer window came to its conclusion and is facing a rather uncertain future.

According to the latest update provided by journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, Blackburn and the EFL are set to continue their battle over the midfielder and the situation is to be heard by an independent tribunal on February 28.

However, three American clubs are looking at O’Brien at the moment, with New York City FC, Columbus Crew and Atlanta United, all keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation.

It is believed that the three clubs mentioned are interested in completing a deal for the young midfielder and could push to sign him before their season starts this weekend.

However, as per Nixon’s latest report, Forest are expected to delay a deal to see O’Brien depart for America to allow Blackburn to fight their case in a week.

It remains to be seen how this all plays out but Blackburn’s persistence has not faded throughout this process.