What is the latest news with the Birmingham City takeover situation amid recent collapse?

Birmingham City have been enjoying a positive Championship campaign so far and are defying preseason expectations of a relegation battle comfortably.

Many tipped John Eustace’s side to be fighting against the tide this season but so far, they have surprised many as they find themselves looking up as opposed to down.

Under the guidance of head coach Eustace, Birmingham have accumulated an impressive total of 28 points from 21 league games so far and will be looking to increase that when they take on Blackpool on Saturday.

Despite suffering a defeat to Sunderland in their last game before the break for the World Cup, they are currently only three points adrift of the play-off places in the second-tier meaning there is plenty of optimism on the pitch.

Off the pitch however, it’s not quite the same with off-field matters still dominating the headlines.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news regarding the takeover situation at Birmingham.

It was bad news earlier this week as Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez announced they were withdrawing their bid for the club.

Richardson confirmed that their company Maxco Capital were unable to agree to revised terms after being granted exclusivity to complete a takeover in the summer and withdraw their bid for the club.

The pair were confident of being able to complete their takeover, saying as far back as July that the takeover “will be completed within three weeks” although that did not materialise. Richardson claimed that him and Lopez had been funding the club, so what happens going forward remains an uncertainty.

Richardson appeared on TalkSPORT to suggest that one of the key reasons for the collapse was the EFL’s investigation into the club structure. Of the situation, he said: “One of the biggest issues with us, which was something we didn’t really know about, was the investigation into the current owners.

“That is still ongoing. That has always been something that was an issue for us because the outcome of that is unknown at this point of time.

The club then released a statement following the collapse, reassuring supporters and suggesting other interested parties have enquired about the club already.

Until further interest materialises, it leaves Birmingham supporters in the dark once again about the ownership of their club. With this takeover saga likely to continue dragging on, the Blues will be hoping that some progress on the pitch will be uninterrupted by the lack of progress off it.