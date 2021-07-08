What is the latest news with Stoke City’s Peter Etebo and Watford?

Peter Etebo’s Stoke City tenure has not been plain sailing and now looks close to an end.

The midfielder joined from Feirense back in 2018 but after featuring regularly in his debut season at the Bet365 Stadium has fallen out of favour – spending the last 18 months out on loan.

Watford now appear to be ready to offer him a permanent route away from the Potteries, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting that the newly-promoted Premier League side keen on the 25-year-old.

It seems the midfielder impressed figures at Watford with his performances while on loan at Galatasaray and it seems they’re keen to get a deal over the line soon.

The Sun reported yesterday that the Hornets are tying up a deal for the Nigerian international, with his current club open to letting him leave on loan or permanently.

It is said that Etebo has no future at Stoke and that his arrival at Vicarage Road could clear the way for Will Hughes to be offloaded – potentially to Newcastle United with Steve Bruce understood to be keen.

In an interview with Nigerian outlet PUNCH, the midfielder admitted he was unsure whether he’d be at the Bet365 Stadium next season and suggested he would speak to Michael O’Neill before making a decision on his future.

Etebo also left the door open to a move back to Turkey, adding: “I don’t know if I will be back at Galatasaray for next season or join a new team. The window is still open and anything can still happen.”