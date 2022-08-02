What is the latest news with Sander Berge’s situation at Sheffield United with deadline day in sight?

Sheffield United got their latest Championship season underway on Monday night.

Sander Berge played all 90 minutes as Watford earned a victory over the Blades at Vicarage Road.

It was a disappointing result for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who finished 5th in the table last campaign.

But it has been a difficult summer for the club, with the future of Berge under question throughout.

The midfielder has been a key player for United since their relegation from the Premier League in 2020.

The Norwegian played 31 times in the league last season, scoring five goals and earning three assists.

His performances consistently proved he was one of the team’s most key players when available, but there has been Premier League interest in his services this transfer window.

Heckingbottom confirmed last week that the Blades have even rejected offers for the player this summer.

But the 45-year old claimed that these offers were “nowhere near” meeting the club’s valuation of Berge and thus were rejected.

It has been reported that there are two Premier League clubs chasing the signature of the player.

It was previously reported in June that United were open to a possible sale for Berge but that any offer would have to match the fee that the club initially paid to sign him in January 2020.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Sheffield United played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What scoreline did Sheffield United record the last time they played a competitive game at Bramall Lane? 1-0 win 2-1 loss 3-0 win 4-0 win

That would amount to a figure worth up to £22 million, despite the midfielder having a release clause worth £35 million.

It would come as a huge blow if a side did meet the club’s valuation of the player, but they have made their stance clear on what it will take to be open to a possible sale.

Berge has gone about his pre-season in a professional manner and is continuing to play for the club.

But with deadline day looming in the coming weeks, perhaps there are still some twists and turns this story may yet take.