What is the latest news with Ryan Longman and Nottingham Forest?

Chris Hughton will be hoping to make plenty of improvements to his Nottingham Forest squad in the coming weeks with pre-season now underway.

The Reds are expected to be fairly busy in the transfer window this summer having bid farewell to 12 players at the end of last season, but are yet to make their first move in the market.

Having scored only 37 goals in 46 games last season, attacking reinforcements are bound to be on Hughton’s radar this summer, and Ryan Longman has been identified as a potential target.

Longman spent last season on loan in League One with AFC Wimbledon, scoring nine goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.

Football Insider reported Forest’s interest in the 20-year-old last month, claiming that the Reds were readying a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster.

At the time of the report, Longman’s future at the AMEX Stadium looked uncertain, with his deal set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 and an agreement over a contract extension still yet to be reached.

But in the last couple of days, Longman has signed a new two-year deal at Brighton, however this doesn’t mean that Forest’s hopes of signing him are over.

Via the Argus, Brighton’s technical director Dan Ashworth has admitted that the club may allow Longman to leave the club on loan this summer.

If Forest’s interest in Longman is genuine, then, the only way they’ll be able to lure him to the City Ground is via a loan deal.

With many targets on the radar, Longman is one Forest may now miss out on on a permanent basis.