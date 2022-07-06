What is the latest news with Ronnie Edwards at Posh amid previous Spurs and Aston Villa links?

Peterborough United are still in possession of Ronnie Edwards but for how long that remains the case remains to be seen.

Edwards is a very talented young player and it certainly looks as though he is destined to play in the Premier League at some point in his career – and likely sooner rather than later.

Posh are no mugs, though, and it sounds as though they are going to hold out for the fee they want and feel is value for the player, with Barry Fry confirming that a bid from a Premier League side has been turned down by the League One club.

That in itself shows the position that the Posh are in at the moment in that, whilst they know Edwards is wanted by some big clubs, they do not need to sell on the cheap.

Eventually, you do feel as though a club will stump up the money to get him but, as yet, no one has met the requirements to do so.

Tottenham, Aston Villa, Southampton and Crystal Palace have all been credited with an interest in Edwards and, potentially, Peterborough will be hoping that such interest is going to see a bidding war spark into life.

He’s just been part of the England U19s winning the European Championships, too, and so it’s clear he is a player on the rise.

Peterborough will know that, too, but they’re holding firm for now and will be determined to get value for money before selling.