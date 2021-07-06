What is the latest news with Robbie Burton and Blackburn Rovers?

Having seen a number of players in that position leave this summer, central midfield is an area that Blackburn Rovers will need to strengthen in across the course of the transfer window.

The departures of the likes of Lewis Holtby, Corry Evans and Stewart Downing following the end of their contracts, as well the expiration of Tom Trybull’s loan from Norwich City, means that Rovers are now short on numbers in the centre of the park.

Now, it has been reported by Lancs Live that one player Rovers could move for to help fill that void, is Dinamo Zagreb’s Robbie Burton.

The former Arsenal youngster only joined the Croatian giants back in February 2020, but it now seems as though Rovers may have a decent chance of completing a deal for the 21-year-old this summer.

It is thought that Burton himself is keen on a return to England, having seemingly struggled to fully adapt to his environment.

Zagreb themselves are also understood to be willing to allow Burton to make that move this summer, perhaps in search of more regular game time. Since joining his current club, Burton has made just 18 appearances in all competitions.

Rovers are seemingly not alone with their interest in the midfielder, with Championship rivals Swansea City also said to be keen on the Welsh youth international.

However, with last season’s Championship play-off finalists now said to be close to a deal for another midfielder in the form of Liam Walsh – who is a free agent following his release from Bristol City at the end of last season – that may well have opened the door for Blackburn to move ahead with their pursuit of Burton.

As a result, with this a deal that does seem to suit all parties involved, and other suitors potentially exploring alternative options, it may not be a surprise if Burton is indeed at Ewood Park by the start of next season.