What is the latest news with Robbie Brady’s situation as Sunderland and Middlesbrough circle?

Robbie Brady is a man in demand this summer with it looking as though his Bournemouth spell is coming to an end.

Brady joined the Cherries after a long stint with Burnley but it appears that he will be leaving the club this summer, with no agreement being reached on the extension to a contract.

There are plenty of options for him to consider ahead of the new season, though, with a handful of Sky Bet Championship sides apparently keen.

Indeed, according to Teamtalk, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town are all apparently keen on signing him as they bid to put together their squads for the upcoming Championship campaign.

A player that has plenty of experience in the upper echelons of English football, Brady would obviously provide a professional presence in the dressing rooms of all three clubs.

Sunderland are looking to reestablish themselves in the second tier after several years away in Sky Bet League One, whilst Middlesbrough are aiming to get inside the play-off places after falling narrowly short last season.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, went even closer than Middlesbrough for promotion as they made it all the way to the play-off final, before they were beaten by Nottingham Forest at the showpiece at Wembley.

Brady, then, has three exciting projects potentially on offer to him, and it remains to be seen what he is going to pick.

He has time to do it, though, with it seeming likely he is going to be leaving Bournemouth, and so it just remains to be seen where he is going to end up.