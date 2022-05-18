What is the latest news with QPR’s search for a new manager?

Targeting a more consistent 2021/22 Championship campaign, QPR will be going ahead with the new season with a new manager at the helm.

With Mark Warburton now heading for pastures new, the search for the 59-year-old’s successor is currently ongoing, with several names already linked with the job.

One name who has been associated with the vacancy at the London club is Sol Campbell, with talkSPORT’s Alex Crook claiming that the 47-year-old is being considered.

A report from The Athletic has also suggested that QPR’s assistant manager John Eustace is also in the running, with the 42-year-old missing out on the Watford job to Rob Edwards.

Last week, it emerged that MK Dons were braced for an approach from the R’s, regarding Liam Manning, following what has been an excellent campaign for the young Dons boss and the Buckinghamshire club in general.

Finishing League One in third, all whilst playing an exciting brand of attacking football, has caught the eye of the footballing nation, with Manning certainly integral to that.

The 36-year-old was thrown in at the deep end at the start of the campaign when Russell Martin swiftly departed for Swansea City, with Manning dealing with adversity becoming a common theme, all whilst remaining consistent.

Newport County boss James Rowberry is also being considered at this point, with conversations believed to have taken place with the Welshman, as per the previously mentioned talkSPORT report.

The same report also draws links with Tim Sherwood, with the hunt for Warburton’s successor still seemingly in its infancy.