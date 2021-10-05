What is the latest news with Phillip Billing’s situation at AFC Bournemouth amid Norwich City interest?

Over the course of the summer transfer window, Norwich City made it clear that they would like to bring Philip Billing to the Premier League as part of their bid to try and stay in the top tier.

The Canaries had sealed promotion and wanted to try and strengthen their side to ensure that it wasn’t just a short stint in the top flight. They turned their attention to Billing and were prepared to try and lure the player away from Bournemouth.

The Cherries themselves had just missed out on joining them in the Premier League and with the potential to make the step up, it looked like Billing might be headed off, with the Mirror claiming a bid was on the cards.

However, no move materialised and the midfielder instead has stayed at Bournemouth – and he’s had a good impact too, with Scott Parker’s side topping the Championship table.

So what’s the latest news on the whole situation?

Any talk of a move itself has died down. That isn’t down to a drop in form by any means, as the 25-year old has fired in five goals and proven himself as one of the Cherries most important players in their latest bid for promotion.

There is no talk of a future bid from Norwich yet in either the winter transfer window or the summer one and, as the player continues to impress on a regular basis in the second tier, his value is only likely to increase too. That means that Daniel Farke would have to part with even more money if he did decide to make a fresh move for Billing.

The only recent report regarding the interest over summer comes from the player’s manager. Scott Parker told the Bournemouth Echo that he was ‘lucky’ to have the midfielder still at the club after he rejected the advances from Norwich.

He’s certainly proven that with his goalscoring and work in the centre of the field and Bournemouth will be hoping that they can continue to keep hold of him going forward – especially now it appears that the interest has dissolved and that Billing wants to stay.