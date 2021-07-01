What is the latest news with Philip Zinckernagel and Nottingham Forest?

Watford winger Philip Zinckernagel has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest this week.

The Reds are yet to make their first move in the transfer window, as Chris Hughton continues to scan the market and search for potential additions.

After scoring only 37 goals in 46 Championship matches last season, the manager will be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer, which brings us on nicely to their reported interest in Zinckernagel…

What is the latest?

Football Insider reported on Monday that Forest were lining up a move for Zinckernagel, with the club holding a “concrete” interest in the Watford winger.

Zinckernagel joined Watford on a five-and-a-half year deal from Bodo/Glimt in January, after scoring 19 goals and registering 14 assists for the Norwegian champions last term.

He scored one goal and registered five assists in 20 games for Watford, as Xisco Munoz’s side won automatic promotion to the Premier League.

But Forest’s interest in the attacking midfielder has now emerged, with Forest looking to provide depth out wide for the likes of Joe Lolley and Alex Mighten.

Is it likely to happen?

On the face of it, not particularly.

Zinckernagel may have arrived on a free transfer in January, but Watford tied him down to a whopping five-and-a-half year deal, which suggests how highly they rate him.

Greek journalist Antonis Oikonomidis has recently been in contact with the player’s agent Pini Zahavi, too, tweeting he will remain at Watford and an exit will not materialise as things stand.

You also have to consider the finances involved to potentially lure the Danish winger away from Vicarage Road, given the length of time remaining on his deal.

In a market where finances are likely to be tight, this may bring an end to talk of Zinckernagel moving to the City Ground.