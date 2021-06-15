What is the latest news with Philip Billing amid Norwich City transfer links?

Newly promoted Norwich City are interested in signing AFC Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing for their 2021/22 Premier League campaign, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Canaries stormed their way to the Championship title last term and avoided the lottery of the play-offs, something the Cherries were unable to do.

With Bournemouth losing to Brentford 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals, the south coast side were consigned to another year in the Championship – and this is likely to have big consequences for the side who spent five years in the Premier League before returning to the second tier last season.

The potential loss of the central midfielder is likely to be one of those, with the Danish player being valued at around £15m according to the same Mirror report.

25-year-old Billing has enjoyed spells with Huddersfield Town and his current club in the Premier League between 2017 and 2019 – and with the midfielder not being called up for the European Championships this year – he may push for a move now to boost his chances of gaining international caps in the future.

However, the Cherries are currently without a permanent manager and this could disrupt any potential move for the Dane, although they are said to be expecting offers for Billing to come through during the summer.

Any side making a bid for the 25-year-old should expect to pay the full £15m being touted, with Bournemouth understandably wanting to recoup the amount they paid in 2019 to prize him away from Huddersfield, who were on their way down to the Championship at the time.

The fact Billing still has four years left on his current deal may also allow the Cherries to hold out for a higher bid, unless the midfielder actively tries to push for a move.