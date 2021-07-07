What is the latest news with Phil Jagielka and Derby County?

This summer transfer window will be absolutely vital for Derby County it seems.

Having only avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season, and with a long list of players leaving the club following the end of their contracts, the Rams are seemingly facing a rather significant squad overhaul at Pride Park.

One position that will certainly need adding to, is the centre of defence, with Derby heading into the summer market without any senior options in that position.

Now it seems as though one player who has emerged as a potential candidate to fill that role, is Phil Jagielka.

The 38-year-old former England international is currently a free agent after leaving Sheffield United at the end of last season.

Jagielka had reportedly been set to train with Bolton Wanderers earlier this summer, although that failed to happen after an apparent change of heart from the League One club.

However, The Sun’s Alan Nixon subsequently revealed that Derby are interested in Jagielka, along with another veteran defender, Richard Stearman, who is also a free agent after leaving Huddersfield at the end of last season.

That has since been followed by reports from Derbyshire Live, who note that footage from Derby’s own TV channel does indeed confirm that both Jagielka and Stearman are training with Wayne Rooney’s side, suggesting a move could well be on the cards.

Indeed, with transfer restrictions hanging over Derby due to the late submission of accounts meaning the club may have to turn to the free agent market to add to their squad, meaning a deal for Jagielka would make sense for the Rams in that respect.

Admittedly, even free signings would need EFL approval at this moment in time, but the reduced finances involved would give those deals a better chance of going through in the wake of the Rams’ recent monetary issues.

Add to that the fact that Jagielka himself is said to be keen to continue his playing career, and it does seem as though a deal could work well for all parties here.

As a result, it may not be a huge surprise if we do see Jagielka at Pride Park on a regular basis over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.