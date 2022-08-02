What is the latest news with Omari Hutchinson’s situation at Chelsea amid Reading transfer talk?

With Reading boss Paul Ince wanting to try and add more options to his squad this summer, one of the latest players linked to a Royals transfer switch this window is Omari Hutchinson.

The Chelsea player could be available on a loan deal this summer window, as reported by Chelsea Loan Army and they report that Paul Ince’s side are the team that could be taking him on a deal.

With the Royals struggling in the Championship last season, they won’t want a repeat performance during this campaign. They were near the relegation zone for the majority of the season and won’t to be in the bottom three again.

Under Paul Ince, the side improved their results and now the boss has the chance to mould the squad to his liking this summer. One name the manager seemingly wants then is Hutchinson, who has never really played in first-team action. He’s been with Arsenal and Chelsea and has played for their reserves but not in their first-teams in the league.

Now though, the player could be allowed the chance to leave the club to get regular football and experience – and Reading can offer that to the midfielder. But what is the latest news over a potential transfer deal?

According to the report from Chelsea Loan Army, a deal is very nearly done and a medical could be done soon. If the player passes that medical, Reading will likely seal the loan signing of the player.

It’s a signing that should benefit the Royals’ midfield – and if they can get a deal done and a medical complete this week, then they may have the player in place for their next game against Cardiff.