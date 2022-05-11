What is the latest news with Neco Williams’ situation at Liverpool amid Fulham links?

Neco Williams proved a popular presence in the Fulham team during his loan spell in the second half of the Sky Bet Championship season, and it’s going to be interesting seeing exactly what his future holds in the summer window.

The Welsh international has got one of the toughest jobs in the game at his parent club, Liverpool, with him having to try and dislodge Trent Alexander-Arnold from that right-back spot.

Indeed, that does not appear to be likely any time soon and, with TAA only a handful of years older than young Williams, it’s perhaps no surprise to hear that there’s a chance he could leave Anfield this summer.

Fulham could be a destination, then, with him obviously settling in quickly and, as per 90min.com it’s a deal we could see done in the summer.

They report that Liverpool are aiming to sign an even younger full-back in Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen and that could pave the way for Williams to make a permanent exit from the Merseyside club.

A talented player, Williams deserves to be playing regular football and a shot at remaining in the Premier League with the Cottagers is surely something that would interest him.

Fulham and Liverpool have already worked together to help Williams, too, in sorting a loan, whilst Fabio Carvalho is heading the other way and so, that all said, it’d be no surprise to see the Welshman heading back to west London in the summer.

Quiz: Which club did Fulham sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Louis Saha Newcastle United Auxerre Metz Nantes