What is the latest news with Nathan Broadhead’s situation at Everton amid Sunderland interest?

Everton have already parted ways with a number of players ahead of the start of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

The likes of Richarlison, Jonjoe Kenny and Cenk Tosun have moved on to pastures new whilst Jarrad Branthwaite and Joao Virginia have been loaned out by the Toffees.

One of the individuals who has been linked with a move from Everton this summer is Nathan Broadhead who is believed to be a target for Championship side Sunderland.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news concerning Broadhead’s situation at Goodison Park amid interest from the Black Cats…

According to The Northern Echo, the Black Cats have been in talks with Broadhead over a potential return.

The forward produced some encouraging performances for Sunderland during a loan spell at the club last season as they sealed promotion from League One.

In the 27 appearances that he made in all competitions, Broadhead managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions for Alex Neil’s side.

As per 90min, Sunderland are believed to be keen on signing the forward on a temporary basis again from the Toffees.

Broadhead was included in the Everton squad which embarked on a pre-season tour in the United States last month.

With the forward’s contract at the club set to expire in 2023, the Toffees know that the current window represents an opportunity to cash in on him if they do not believe that he is a key part of their plans for the future.

A recent report from the Sunderland Echo outlined that Broadhead is attracting attention from several Championship sides.

Everton’s decision to loan Ellis Simms to the Black Cats last week could have an impact on Broadhead’s situation as it will be interesting to see whether they are willing to send another player to the Stadium of Light.

With fellow forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Salomon Rondon set to compete for a place in Everton’s starting eleven next season, Broadhead may need to seal a move away from the club in order to further his development as a player.