What is the latest news with Nathan Baxter at Chelsea amid Hull City and West Brom transfer chat?

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, one player whose future looks set to be the subject of much speculation in the coming months, is Chelsea’s Nathan Baxter.

The goalkeeper has so far yet to make a senior appearance for Thomas Tuchel’s side, having come through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge.

However, the goalkeeper is currently on loan at Hull City until the end of the season, where he has impressed during the current campaign, making 16 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club.

Given Baxter has higlighted his potential to be a regular first choice option between the posts during that spell at the MKM Stadium, it seems there will be plenty of attention in the goalkeeper come the summer.

Speaking last week, current Hull manager Shota Arveladze admitted that he would be keen to bring 23-year-old back to the club for next season, on the back of his performances during the current campaign.

But is seems the Tigers may not have it all their own way with any future pursuit of Baxter, given there also looks set to be interest from elsewhere in the goalkeeper.

According to recent reports from TeamTalk, Hull’s Championship rivals West Brom are also keen to sign Baxter once the transfer market reopens.

The Baggies certainly look as though they will be a club in need of a ‘keeper come the summer, with Sam Johnstone seemingly set to leave The Hawthorns for a move to the Premier League when his contract expires this season.

That could prompt something of a battle for Baxter’s signature, and given his contract at Chelsea expires in the summer of 2023, it could make sense for the Blues to sell him this summer, while they are still in a position to receive a fee for the 23-year-old.

Of course, Chelsea’s ability to sell players will depend on restrictions being placed on the club as a result of sanctions actions outgoing owner Roman Abramovich being lifted.

But with things progressing in the search to find a new owner for the Stamford Bridge club – with final bids to buy the club having now been made – that may mean that a takeover will be complete in time for Chelsea to sell players by the time the window opens, freeing up the likes of Hull and West Brom to make their move for Baxter.