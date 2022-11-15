What is the latest news with Mick Beale’s situation at QPR amid Rangers interest?

Mick Beale’s time at QPR has been relatively successful so far.

The 42-year old arrived at Rangers in the summer and has led the team to a 7th place position in the Championship by the time of the World Cup break.

A disappointing run of form leading into the four-week pause in the season has been the first real dip during his time at Loftus Road so far.

Four defeats in their last five games has seen the team drop outside of the play-off places, level on points with 6th place Millwall.

However, the speculation surrounding his future has likely not helped circumstances at QPR.

First it was the Wolves managerial vacancy that caused Beale to have to clarify that his future lies with the second division club.

The Premier League side chased the arrival of Beale, but he ultimately rejected the chance to manage the team currently bottom of the top flight table.

But there is now fresh speculation suggesting that the coach could be a potential target of his former club Rangers.

He was assistant manager with the Scottish giants during Steven Gerrard’s reign in charge at Ibrox.

It has been reported that Beale is top of Rangers’ shortlist should they seek a move for a new manager.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s position at the club has been called into question with his side currently nine points behind rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

A disastrous Champions League campaign also saw the club earn an unwanted record of the worst performance in the group stage of any team in the competition’s history.

Beale is said to have an excellent relationship with Rangers’ director of football Ross Wilson from their time working together at the club.

He has been impressed by the manager’s time in charge at QPR, as well as his work with Rangers under Gerrard.

Beale was part of the coaching staff which earned the team’s most recent league title in 2021.

It remains to be seen whether Beale would be tempted to make the switch back to Scotland, but he has previously pledged his future to QPR following previous speculation surrounding his future.