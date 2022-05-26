What is the latest news with Maxwel Cornet’s transfer links to Tottenham?

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, it has been reported that Tottenham are considering a move for Maxwel Cornet.

Cornet has had a good season for the Clarets having scored nine goals and provided an assist in 26 appearances and his versatility as a player is something that Burnley have been able to take advantage of, as he has played in different positions across the pitch.

According to The Athletic, Cornet’s release clause in his current contract is £17.5million which isn’t a bad fee for Spurs especially as Burnley signed him for £15million last summer.

With Burnley going down anyway as well as the financial repercussions of their relegation and the loan they will now have to pay back, it would be unlikely to see the Clarets try to resist this one as much as they may want to keep him.

Furthermore when thinking of the 25-year-old’s career in itself, he needs a move back up to the top flight in order to ensure he continues developing his game, he won’t want his career trajectory to slow down if in the Championship.

Considering Sergio Reguilon looks likely to leave Spurs this season, it opens up a space for Cornet at Tottenham and with the large cash injection they just received, he will keen to spend and strengthen his side.

As it stands, there are no reports that any contact between the player and the club has been made but it’s still early days in the summer transfer window with the Premier League finishing only last weekend.

It’s likely we will see more on this in the coming weeks but given the versatility of the player, you can imagine Conte would be keen to have the player in his squad for next season.

Furthermore, if Tottenham do make that move for Cornet then it’s highly likely we would see it go through.